About

This website lets you subscribe to RSS feeds for websites that do not support RSS themselves, by using the respective website's API and then translating that data to RSS feeds.

If you get a page saying "Application error", simply try again. This website resolves shortlink URLs to give the reader a better experience, and embeds linked content directly into the RSS feed. You will get this error if this takes longer than the web server allows.

Some websites, like YouTube, support RSS feeds but they are quite hard to find, so this website will provide the URL.

To open vlc:// links, see vlc-protocol.

This app is free software.

Important: Please do not overload this service. Do not make more requests than you need. If you require RSS feeds that are updated very frequently, then please host the app on your own infrastructure. The hosting for this free offering has very limited resources. If you use the service in a way that degrades the experience for others, then I will start blocking your requests. Please be responsible so that as many people as possible can enjoy this free service.

Donate

I provide this service free of charge. If you find it useful, please make a donation. I greatly appreciate any support!

You can also support me through GitHub Sponsorship (there are perks), or through Patreon.

Show other donation options: Bitcoin.

Other donation options: Bitcoin: 1EhDUbc5MjC6JavC6idKiTCxnqSxY2sbTX (QR code) Contact me at stefaNStefansundinCom if none of the above work.

Credits

Made by Stefan Sundin.